The Tigers placed Vierling on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

Vierling started in right field and went 1-for-2 with an RBI before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning of Saturday's 7-4 loss, but his early exit appeared to be the result of the Tigers wanting to get the left-handed-hitting Kerry Carpenter an at-bat against Angels righty Ryan Zeferjahn. Instead, Vierling's departure was seemingly due to the oblique injury, which manager A.J. Hinch said is considered mild, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Despite the positive prognosis, Vierling could still be at risk of missing more than the minimum 10 days as he heads to the IL for the third time this season. The Tigers recalled infielder Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.