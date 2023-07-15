Vierling isn't in the Tigers' lineup Saturday against the Mariners.
Vierling is 0-for-8 across his last three games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter will man Detroit's outfield from left to right Saturday, and Miguel Cabrera will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter.
