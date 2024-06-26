Vierling went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

Vierling took Spencer Turnbull deep in the second pitch of the game for his second leadoff blast this season. Vierling now has 10 home runs through 72 games this season, which matches his career high from last season in 134 games. The 27-year-old has been hitting leadoff nearly every day for almost a month now and carries a .254/.288/.449 line for the season.