Vierling went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.

Vierling's been swinging a hot bat of late -- he's now hit safely in six straight games while going 14-for-41 (.341) over his last 10 contests. The 26-year-old Vierling has seen regular playing time with the Tigers this season, and he's been making the most of it. His slash line is up to .272/.330/.394 with seven homers, 37 runs scored, 27 RBI and five steals across 348 plate appearances this season.