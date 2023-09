Vierling went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Royals.

Vierling struck out in two of his first three trips to the plate before driving in two runs with a single in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at 3-3. He later added a triple but was left stranded, giving him his fifth multi-hit game this month. Even with the two-hit performance, the right fielder is still batting just .247 in September with two homers, 11 RBI and 18 runs scored.