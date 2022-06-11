Mariot was traded from the Phillies to the Tigers for cash on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old righty logged a 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 52.1 innings at Triple-A. Mariot will serve as organizational depth for Detroit.
