Tigers' Parker Meadows: Activated Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meadows (quadriceps) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the White Sox in center field, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Meadows will be in the Tigers' lineup for the first time since being placed on the injured list July 28 due to a strained right quad. The 25-year-old will immediately slot into his usual center field spot. In six rehab games, Meadows went 5-for-20 (.250) with a double and a triple.
