The Tigers recalled Meadows from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Meadows was the Tigers' Opening Day center fielder but was sent down in early May after going just 7-for-73 at the plate. He got on track at Toledo to earn another chance, producing a .298/.394/.511 batting line with eight home runs and 19 stolen bases. Meadows also struck out at just a 19 percent rate with Toledo after he had fanned at a 37.7 percent clip earlier this year with the Tigers. He should operate as Detroit's regular center fielder at least against right-handed pitching.