Tigers' Parker Meadows: Back in leadoff spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meadows is starting in center field and batting first in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Meadows slid down to No. 9 in the order Tuesday with Baltimore starting lefty Cade Povich, but he's back in the leadoff spot against righty Zach Eflin. The outfielder, who missed the first 60 games of the year while recovering from a nerve issue in his throwing arm, has gotten off to a bit of a slow start with a .185/.313/.296 slash line, though the Tigers seem committed to him as a fixture at the top of their lineup against righties.
More News
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Out of Detroit lineup•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Big performance in return•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Closing in on rehab assignment•