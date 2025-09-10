Meadows went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Yankees.

Meadows hit his second home run in his last three games and fourth of the season in the fifth inning with a runner on against New York starter Will Warren. The outfielder added an RBI single in the seventh. While Meadows is slashing just .216/.291/.351 overall this season, he's been better lately with a .276/.364/.552 line across his last 10 contests, which dates back to July due to missing time with a strained right quad. The 25-year-old should continue to start regularly in center because of his strong defensive play, and increased production at the plate would be an added bonus.