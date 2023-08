Meadows will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Meadows got off to a slightly slow start to the season but has righted the ship, slashing .256/.337/.474 with 19 homers, 78 runs, 65 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 113 games with the Triple-A club. The 23-year-old is among the Tigers' top prospects and will be available to make his major-league debut Monday.