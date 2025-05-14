Meadows (arm) threw to bases from the outfield Wednesday and said afterward that he feels close to being ready for a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows hasn't played in a game since late February as he recovers from a nerve issue in his right arm. Because his absence has been so long, his rehab assignment could last for close to the full 20-day window. Still, Meadows makes for a fine stash in fantasy leagues where he's available.