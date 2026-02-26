With top prospect Max Clark potentially set to reach Triple-A this year, Meadows may get pushed out of his starting role in center field unless he produces more at the plate, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Meadows is considered a strong defensive center fielder, but he's never been able to produce consistent offense at the MLB level. He slashed just .215/.291/.330 in 58 regular-season games last year while missing significant time due to a nerve issue in his throwing arm along with a quad strain. Clark is not yet on Detroit's 40-man roster, which gives Meadows a bit more wiggle room for now, though the former could push the issue if he gets off to a hot start in the minors. For now, Meadows looks like Detroit's top option in center, but his fantasy value will remain depressed unless he starts to perform better at the plate.