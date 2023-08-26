Meadows went 1-for-2 with a walk-off, three-run home run and two walks in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Astros.

The Tigers tied the game with three straight singles off of Houston closer Ryan Pressly and Meadows then delivered the knockout blow with his first major-league home run. They were also the first three RBI in the brief big-league career of Meadows, who was playing in his fourth game for Detroit. The rookie outfielder has reached base eight times in those four contests.