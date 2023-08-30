Meadows went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Meadows had three of Detroit's seven hits and both of the team's RBI. It was the rookie's first career three-hit game, and he's off to a great start overall with a .333 batting average and .994 OPS through eight appearances. Meadows figures to remain a regular in center field the rest of the way as the Tigers focus on his development heading into 2024.