Meadows will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series versus the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending righty Slade Cecconi to the bump, but the left-handed-swinging Meadows has nonetheless been pushed from the leadoff spot all the way to the bottom of the batting order. Meadows has gone 1-for-8 with a 1:3 BB:K in the first two games of the series. Gleyber Torres -- who typically bats second -- will hit leadoff for the Tigers in Thursday's elimination game.