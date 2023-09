Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Meadows provided a jolt from the leadoff spot, hitting his second home run of the month and third of his young career. The 23-year-old outfielder now has consecutive two-hit efforts and is batting .290 over his last 10 games. For the season, Meadows is hitting .223 with a .700 OPS.