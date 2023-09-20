Meadows went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Meadows' third-inning blast gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead, but their offense was limited to four hits and a walk over the final six innings of the game. Meadows has gone 4-for-16 (.250) over his last six contests. The rookie outfielder is batting .200 with two homers, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases through his first 101 plate appearances in the majors.