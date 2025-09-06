Meadows went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-5 loss to the White sox.

Meadows homered in his first at-bat since July 27 and later added a walk before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. It was an encouraging showing for the talented 25-year-old, who's slashing .206/.281/.325 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored and three steals across 139 plate appearances this season.