Meadows isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meadows will take the evening off after going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice in Game 1. Zach McKinstry, Wenceel Perez and Kerry Carpenter will start across Detroit's outfield with Meadows on the bench.

