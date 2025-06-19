Tigers' Parker Meadows: Idle for nightcap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meadows isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Meadows will take the evening off after going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice in Game 1. Zach McKinstry, Wenceel Perez and Kerry Carpenter will start across Detroit's outfield with Meadows on the bench.
