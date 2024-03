Meadows went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles and is now batting .350 this spring with a 1.131 OPS.

Meadows has been on a tear, recording two home runs and two double across eight games this spring. The young outfielder appears to be Detroit's top option in center, and after an up-and-down first 37 games in 2023, Meadows may be ready for a breakout in his first full season at the MLB level in 2024.