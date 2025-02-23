Meadows tweaked his triceps Saturday, though the issue isn't seen as a serious concern, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Meadows started in center field Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted. The triceps injury occurred while he was making a throw, and manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that the issue doesn't appear to be significantly worrisome. Meadows isn't in the lineup for Sunday's spring contest, though that wouldn't be unusual this early in spring play regardless of an injury concern.