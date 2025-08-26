Meadows (quad) will undergo a running test over the next few days and could begin a rehab assignment after that if everything checks out, MLB.com reports.

Meadows has been running, hitting and throwing regularly as he recovers from a right quadriceps strain, and he now appears set to progress to the next stage. If the 25-year-old looks good during the running evaluation, he could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, and a return to the majors in early September remains in play. Meadows has been out since July 28 and will likely slot in as Detroit's primary center fielder when he's back, at least against righties.