Meadows is starting in center field and batting first in Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Meadows received a maintenance day Wednesday after making two straight starts following his return from the injured list, but he'll rejoin the lineup for the series finale. The 25-year-old went 2-for-8 with three walks, a double, a triple, a stolen base and three runs scored across his first two starts of the year, so he's already been able to make an impact for fantasy managers in a short amount of time.