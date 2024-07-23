Meadows (hamstring) will run the bases Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
It's a big step for Meadows as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain, an injury he suffered just over two weeks ago. If things go well, he should be ready for a rehab assignment soon, with a return by early August feasible.
