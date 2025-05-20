Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said on MLB Network Radio that Meadows (arm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows has been ramping up his throwing lately as he works his way back from a nerve issue in his right arm, and he has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The young outfielder didn't have a spring training, so the Tigers are likely to give him ample time on a rehab assignment to get sharp.
