Meadows was diagnosed with a nerve issue in his right upper arm Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Meadows has been pulled off all baseball activities for now and is set to be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Manager A.J. Hinch said it's still too early to rule out the 25-year-old for Opening Day, though a stint on the IL to begin the season doesn't seem unrealistic.
