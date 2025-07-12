Tigers' Parker Meadows: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meadows isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle.
Meadows has collected a base hit in each of his last three games, though he's also struck out six times in 12 at-bats while doing so. He'll retreat to the bench Saturday while Matt Vierling starts in center field, batting seventh.
More News
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Tallies two hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Idle for second game of day•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Sitting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Tallies two hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Hits second home run•
-
Tigers' Parker Meadows: Bumped down in batting order•