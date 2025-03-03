Meadows' timetable for a return from the nerve issue in his right arm remains uncertain, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dr. Brian Schulz, who is the Angels' team physician, did not examine Meadows personally, but when told of the outfielder's symptoms he immediately pointed to the musculocutaneous nerve as the likely affected nerve. Meadows and the Tigers have to wait for the nerve to "wake up," which Schulz says is "just as likely to come back within a week or two as it could be like six weeks." If it's closer to the latter timeline, Meadows would need some time to rebuild muscle in his biceps, further extending his recovery. The good news, Schulz notes, is that Meadows' nerve issue it not a permanent problem and will fix itself. The Tigers are hopeful that their center fielder will be ready to go on Opening Day, but it's a bit of a guessing game. The uncertain timetable makes Meadows a risky fantasy pick for those with drafts in the immediate future.