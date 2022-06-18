Greene is starting in center field and batting sixth Saturday against the Rangers.
Greene is one of the top prospects in baseball and will make his major-league debut during Saturday's matchup. Although the 21-year-old was added to the active roster after Austin Meadows (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Greene should have a chance to remain with the big-league club once Meadows is back in action. Greene missed the start of the season due to a foot injury but slashed .274/.338/.387 with a homer, 10 runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 15 games at Triple-A Toledo this year.