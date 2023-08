Greene went 3-for-4 with a triple. a two-run home run, two runs scored and four total RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.

Greene tormented Minnesota all afternoon, and he continued his good recent stretch, as he's batting .359 over his last 10 games with two home runs and eight RBI. For the season, the young outfielder is batting a robust .309 to go along with an .859 OPS and 11 long balls.