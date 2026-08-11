Tigers' Riley Greene: Exits early after HBP

Greene (leg) was removed from Tuesday's contest against the Guardians in the third inning, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Greene took a 92.1 mph sinker from Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee off his right leg to open the bottom of the second inning, and he was ultimately able to stay in the game long enough to score on a one-out RBI double by Spencer Torkelson. Greene was then taken out of the game prior to the top of the third frame, and Ben Malgeri took over in left field. Greene will likely undergo imaging on the leg, and more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.