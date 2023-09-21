Greene is expected to be ready for the start of next season following Tommy John surgery Wednesday on his right (non-throwing) elbow, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Greene needing Tommy John surgery to repair his injured elbow was a worst-case scenario. However, because he's a position player and because the operation was on his non-throwing arm, his rehab will not take nearly as long. It's possible, if not probable, that the Tigers will ease him into things in spring training, but all signs point to Greene being ready to roll come Opening Day. The young outfielder batted .288/.349/.447 with 11 homers across 416 plate appearances in 2023.