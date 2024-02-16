Greene (elbow) expects to be ready to play at the beginning of the Tigers' Grapefruit League schedule, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Greene added that the plan is to mix him in both at designated hitter and in the outfield in the early going. The 23-year-old outfielder is just five months removed from Tommy John surgery, but because it was on his right (non-throwing) elbow, he's on an accelerated timetable which will have him ready to roll for Opening Day.