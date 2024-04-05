Greene went 2-for-6 with three walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Greene did most of his damage in the first game, when he launched his second home run of the young season in the eighth inning. The outfielder is scuffling a bit with a .143 average across six contests, though two of his three total hits so far have left the yard. Greene should get that batting average up, and if he keeps hitting for power, he should be able to put up big numbers.