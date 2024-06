Greene went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Greene extended his hitting streak to six games, and he's batting .391 with two home runs during the hot stretch. Overall, the 23-year-old outfielder is batting .249 with 11 long balls, which matches his career-high total from last season. Greene is still a bit inconsistent at the plate, which isn't surprising for a player his age, but he's been dynamic when he's locked in