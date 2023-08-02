Greene went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Greene extended his hitting streak to five games, with home runs in two of those contests. The young outfielder had an outstanding July, posting a .343/.405/.537 slash line across 18 games, and he'll look to keep rolling in August and through the end of the season.
