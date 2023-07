Greene went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

Greene made his lone hit count, recording his eighth home run of the season and third so far in 17 games this month. The young outfielder returned from the injured list on July 8 and has been locked in since then, batting .349 with a .945 OPS and those three long balls. Greene looks like the best offensive weapon in Detroit's lineup at the moment.