Greene went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6, 10-inning win over the White Sox.

Greene's first home run of the year in the seventh inning helped the Tigers erase a 6-4 deficit in the frame and force extra innings. The talented outfielder had Tommy John surgery at the end of last season and may need some time to get rolling in 2024, though all the tools are there for him to have a big campaign. Greene recorded 11 home runs and a .796 OPS across 99 games in 2023.