Greene went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and three total runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Royals.

While Greene's batting average hasn't been great in recent weeks, he is in the middle of a power surge. The outfielder is just 11-for-47 over his last 14 games, but five of those hits have left the yard. Greene is now up to 31 home runs and 95 RBI for the season, both of which lead the team and are among the top 10 in the majors.