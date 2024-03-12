Greene went 1-for-2 with a double in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros and is now batting .350 this spring.

Greene's spring debut was delayed slightly as he recovered from his September Tommy John surgery, but the talented outfielder has hit the ground running. He's gone 7-for-20 in nine Grapefruit League contests, with three of those hits going for extra bases. Greene looks ready for the regular season, and the toolsy 23-year-old could be poised for a breakout campaign if he stays healthy.