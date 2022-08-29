Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Greene was a double shy of the cycle on Friday, and he is now riding a seven-game hitting streak. The rookie has recorded multiple hits in all but one of those contests, pushing his season batting average to .252 in the process. Greene's MLB debut was delayed until June due to a broken foot, but he's still been able to showcase his immense talent across 62 games with the Tigers, and the 21-year-old could be poised for a breakout 2023 campaign.