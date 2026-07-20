Tigers' Riley Greene: Late homer not enough

Greene went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Greene cut the deficit to one run in the ninth inning, but the Tigers couldn't find the tying run. Greene has gone 12-for-44 (.273) over 13 games in July, adding seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI this month. Overall, the outfielder is batting .286 with an .846 OPS, 14 homers, 47 RBI, 50 runs scored, two stolen bases, 20 doubles and one triple over 98 contests. While it's a decent performance overall, Greene has taken a noticeable step back in most counting stats compared where he was at last year.