Greene is not in the lineup Friday at Boston.
Greene went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in a win over the Twins on Thursday, but he'll take a seat in Friday's series opener versus left-hander Chris Sale. Eric Haase, Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter are starting across the outfield for Detroit.
More News
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Blasts tape-measure shot in win•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Hits eighth home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Sitting out nightcap•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Records three more hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Tallies three hits in win•