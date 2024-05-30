Greene went 2-for-7 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Greene did most of his damage in the first game, when he went 2-for-4 with both of his runs, then cooled down against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh bullpen in the nightcap. That's a microcosm of the outfielder's season, as he was batting .257 with a .911 OPS through the end of April, but he's batting just .204 with a .590 OPS this month. Greene has the talent to get rolling again, however, and fantasy managers will just need to be patient with the 23-year-old.