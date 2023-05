Greene went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Guardians.

The Tigers didn't get anything going, but Greene still managed to have a good fantasy outing with his fifth stolen base of the season and second in as many nights. The young outfielder has decent speed, though he only stole one base as a rookie last year, so the uptick there is a welcome sign. If Greene keeps running and can start to hit for more power, the sky is the limit.