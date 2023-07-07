Greene (fibula) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene has missed the last five weeks with a stress fracture in his left fibula but is ready to roll following a three-game rehab stint which saw him go 6-for-12 with a home run and a double at the plate. He will be used in the designated hitter spot Saturday, with a return to center field presumably coming soon after.