Greene went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, one run scored and one RBI in Sunday's win versus Milwaukee.

Greene broke out of a 2-for-19 slump Sunday, hitting two doubles to raise his season total to 14. The 23-year-old has shown improved power this season, matching last season's total of 11 home runs in 149 fewer plate appearances. On the season, the left-fielder is slashing .243/.342/.451 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 43 runs scored over 272 plate appearances.