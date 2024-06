Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting second, Greene was the only Tiger to record multiple hits on the night. The 23-year-old has reached base eight times in the last four games, and on the season he's slashing .239/.343/.449 with 10 homers, two steals, 22 RBI and 37 runs through 56 contests.