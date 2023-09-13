Greene said Wednesday he's seeking additional medical opinions on his inflamed right elbow, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's unclear what the initial MRI revealed following his move to the 10-day injured list Sept. 2, but Greene apparently wants some more information before determining the next steps of his recovery program. The 22-year-old remains without a timeline for his return but may have already played his last game of 2023 given the Tigers are out of playoff contention and have no need to rush him back into action.